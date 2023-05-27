Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SEAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $355,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,026,380 shares of company stock worth $123,066,761 in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

