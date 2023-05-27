VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VMware Stock Performance
NYSE:VMW traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,169. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $134.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at VMware
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of VMware
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 31.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
