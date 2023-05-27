Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

