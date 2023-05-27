Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,530 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.