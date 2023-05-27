Wade G W & Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.