Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 131,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

