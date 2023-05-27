Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.