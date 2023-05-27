Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $958.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

