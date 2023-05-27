Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

CAT opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

