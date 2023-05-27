Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in May

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wal-Mart de México

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

