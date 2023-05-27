Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.44 billion-$157.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.21 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

