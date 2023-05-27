Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $747,406.24 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $747,406.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,586,902 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

