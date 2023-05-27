Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Up 7.5 %

WRBY stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.