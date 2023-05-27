Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Warby Parker Trading Up 7.5 %

WRBY stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.