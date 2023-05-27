Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

