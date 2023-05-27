Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Alan Giddins Buys 50,500 Shares

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins purchased 50,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,390 ($48,992.54).

Watkin Jones Trading Down 6.1 %

LON WJG opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,352.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.95. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96).

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WJG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

