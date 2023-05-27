Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,641. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

