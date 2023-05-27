Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

