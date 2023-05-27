Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

