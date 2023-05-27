WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WesBanco worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

