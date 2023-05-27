WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in WESCO International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC traded up $12.47 on Friday, hitting $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $1,845,685.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,044,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $1,845,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,044,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,664 shares of company stock worth $4,784,422. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.