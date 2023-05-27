West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in May

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 2.0 %

WJRYY stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.