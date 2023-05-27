West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in May

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
West Japan Railway Trading Up 2.0 %
WJRYY stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
