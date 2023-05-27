Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $13.04.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
