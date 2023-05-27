Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $13.04.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.