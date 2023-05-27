Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Shares Up 4.9%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $109,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.