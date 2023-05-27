WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.95 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $234,648.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00330936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

