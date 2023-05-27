WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Buys 8,770 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bolduc bought 8,520 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,832.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, John Bolduc bought 383 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,442.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Bolduc bought 12,550 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,709.50.

On Thursday, May 11th, John Bolduc bought 4,450 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,198.50.

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WHF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

