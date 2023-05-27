Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) CFO Bernardo Fiaux Buys 19,962 Shares

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 19,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $64,876.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,662.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bernardo Fiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Bernardo Fiaux acquired 12,553 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $39,541.95.

On Thursday, May 18th, Bernardo Fiaux acquired 1,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $2,900.00.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2,975.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 614,846 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 443,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

