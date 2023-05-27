Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of Winland stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Winland has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

