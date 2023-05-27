Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of Winland stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Winland has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Winland Company Profile
