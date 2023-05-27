WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

WISA stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($0.23). WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 343.27% and a negative net margin of 402.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.