WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $87.93. 1,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.