WOO Network One Day Volume Reaches $10.30 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $369.00 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,695,282,934 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

