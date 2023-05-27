World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

NYSE WWE opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Avala Global LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

