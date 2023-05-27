Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

