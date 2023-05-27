Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 6.5 %

CTIB stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Featured Articles

