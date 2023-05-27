Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 6.5 %
CTIB stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
