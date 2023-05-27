Zambesigold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.19 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $55.19 million and $283,865.53 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

