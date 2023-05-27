ZClassic Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $385,476.33 and approximately $29.44 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

