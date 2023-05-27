Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.