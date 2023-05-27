Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.14.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
