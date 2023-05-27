Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $369.96 million and $12.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,577,907,804 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

