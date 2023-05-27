ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIM. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 185.78%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 108.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

