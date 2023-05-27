Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 64 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $230.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

