Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 690 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CSGP opened at $78.49 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.