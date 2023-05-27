Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 127 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.