Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 828 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Up 4.0 %

TDC stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

