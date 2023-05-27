Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 973 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

