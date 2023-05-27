Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 224 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ferguson by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FERG opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

