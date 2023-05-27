Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

