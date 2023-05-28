1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 6,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About 1933 Industries
