1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Reaches $66.29 on Top Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $66.29 or 0.00235654 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $2,346.04 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

