277,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 277,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,463,000. Alibaba Group comprises 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 16,419,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,636,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

