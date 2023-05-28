29,500 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Shares of META stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

