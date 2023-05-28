3,598 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 524,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,078. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

